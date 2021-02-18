Cold Stone Unveils App, Online Platform

Cold Stone Creamery, a global ice cream brand, has launched a mobile application and an e-Ccommerce site for Nigerians.

It is simple, fast, easy to use, and offers indulgence on the go. Recently, the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry in Nigeria witnessed several innovative ideas and growth strategies, especially during the pande mic. Now, Cold Stone brand has raised the bar with the launch of its mobile App and e-Commerce website.

With this, customers can now place their orders from the comfort of their homes, offices, and on the go.

The Marketing Director for Eat’N’Go, Ilyas Kazeem, who expressed enthusiasm about the offering, said: “As a food and lifestyle brand, we are all about bringing satisfaction to our customers as well as making their lives easier. “We have offered all kinds of indulgences over the years, and we believe that our customers enjoy our products. It has only become expedient that we make things easier for them by bringing indulgence right to their pocket.”

Now, customers can order their favourite flavours from the comfort of their homes and have their ice cream delivered to them in minutes, Kazeem further said.

He explained how the brand was fast embracing digital innovations, adding that despite being a food brand, “we are very big on digital innovations. The world is evolving and it’s important we also move with it.”

