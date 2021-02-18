Buhari Felicitates with Pius Anyim at 60

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the former President of the Senate, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

The president, in a release by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, sent warm greetings to Anyim as he marks his diamond birthday on Friday, February 19, 2021 and also join family members and friends to celebrate with the political leader, whose rise in public service remains commendable.

He congratulated the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) on his many milestones, particularly becoming Senate President at a relatively young age, and handling the responsibility with maturity and wisdom.

As the former SGF turns 60, President Buhari urged him to be more committed to nation building with the wealth of knowledge and experience gathered from many years of serving in government.

He also prayed that the Almighty God will bless Anyim with good health and longer life.

