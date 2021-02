By Laleye Dipo

Bandits have killed a student of Government Science College Kagara in Niger State and abducted several others, including teachers.

The attack on the school occured at about 2am on Wednesday.

Details of the incident is still sketchy but the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Alhaji Ibrahim Inga confirmed the incident.

He said profiling of the students and teachers was in progress to determine how many were kidnapped.

Details soon…

