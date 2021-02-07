Abike Dabiri-Erewa Mourns Late Mother

To quote Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the same matter, “No doubt the death of a loved one is usually painful as it is irreparable, but we must always take solace in God if the deceased had lived a good life.”

Doubtless, while the passing of Alhaja Sadiat Erogbogbo is painful, her daughter, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa is consoled by the fact that she lived long and lived well.

Many people of renown, including President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have sent condolence messages to the Chairman/CEO of Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM). Her late mother, Alhaja Sadiat Ashafa Erogbogbo, passed away at the ripe old age of 90, half a step into her 91st birthday.

Much of the brilliance and diligence of Dabiri-Erewa is credited to her mother, Alhaja Erogbogbo. Known to many as ‘Kind Teacher,’ Alhaja was a well-rounded figure who impacted the lives of many now-prominent Nigerians with her classroom career and her accomplishments in business.

Although she was born in Kano and educated in Lagos, Alhaja Erogbogbo built a solid reputation over Lagos. So popular was she with saints and scoffers and kings and paupers that she inadvertently became the figure of a true matron, especially in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and her siblings are likely the best investments of Alhaja Erogbogbo. There’s no debating the degree to which Dabiri-Erewa alone has advanced Nigeria’s cause, especially for her citizens in foreign lands. It is to Dabiri-Erewa’s credit that many lives have been saved, many dignities restored, and foreign nations think twice before looking at Nigerians the wrong way.

Alhaja Erogbogbo raised her children to obey and cheer the law. She exemplified this herself when she dodged out of having a lavish and well-deserved Birthday party in June 2020. Because of social distancing regulations against the spread of the Covid-19 virus, Alhaja Erogbogbo opted to hear congratulatory salutations from a distance. A true Nigerian Matriarch indeed.

Alhaja Sadiat Erogbogbo lived long and lived well, and eyes are now on her children, especially Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, to do the same.

