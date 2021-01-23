Mercedes-Benz Releases EQA Electromobility

by Bennett Oghifo

Mercedes-Benz has put an all-electric compact model from Mercedes-EQ for the first time on the road.

This marks the entry into the purely battery-electric vehicle world of Mercedes-EQ. The compact electric SUV will be available at European Mercedes-Benz dealers in the spring of 2021, according to the automaker.

The new EQA takes all the positive features of its sister model GLA and combines them with a highly efficient electric drive. With an output of 140 kW, the EQA 250 (power consumption combined: 15.7 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 0 g/km)[1] demonstrates how the brand with the star envisions tailor-made e-mobility for the diverse needs of young, urban target groups. After the market launch, further power levels up to over 200 kW as well as a variant with all‑wheel drive will successively follow.

What is the same for all customers is the effortless handling of the EQA in everyday life. This is guaranteed, for example, by the standard navigation system with Electric Intelligence. It calculates the fastest route to the destination. On the basis of ongoing range simulations, necessary charging stops are taken into account, as are numerous other factors such as topography and the weather.

This makes it easier for anyone who is initially deciding on an all-electric vehicle to get started.

Mercedes-Benz will provide extensive in-depth information on the new EQA in the form of videos, graphics, press releases and images for download on Mercedes me media. In addition, there will be the opportunity for a virtual exchange with experts from Mercedes-Benz as part of the Digital World Premiere.

Electricity consumption was determined on the basis of VO 692/2008/EG. Power consumption depends on vehicle configuration. The figures are provided in accordance with the German regulation ‘PKW-EnVKV’ and apply to the German market only.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

