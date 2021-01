Goddy Egene

Notore Chemical Industries Plc has commenced the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of its fertiliser plant. In notification to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the company said the objective of the TAM is to return the plant to its 500,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity and improve the reliability index to 95 per cent. Barring any unforeseen circumstance, the TAM is expected to be completed on March 8, 2021.

