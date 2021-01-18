Lagos Schools to Run Second Term for 61 Days

The Lagos State Government has clarified that second term of 2020/2021 academic session is meant to last for 61 days for public and private schools.

According to the revised calendar for 2020/2021 academic session released by the Office of the Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), the second term is slated to run from January 18 to April 30.

The mid-term break has been scheduled for March 4 and 5.

There will also be two public holidays – Good Friday on April 2 and Easter Monday on April 5.

Resumption for the third term has been scheduled for May 4, while the term is to terminate August 6.

Schools have been directed to strictly follow the time table.

In another development, the Edo State government has said that the suspension of schools’ resumption is applicable to all educational institutions in the state.

The government noted that the directive will be reviewed on February 1 when the outcome of efforts to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state will be evaluated.

Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Osarodion Ogie, said in a statement that the state government is taking drastic measures to limit the spread of the virus and protect lives and livelihoods in the state.

