Gunmen Kill 80-year-old Woman, Four Others in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Five people, including an 80-year-old woman have been killed following attacks on various communities in Kaduna State.

Six others also sustained injuries during the attacks on communities in Igabi, Chikun and Giwa Local Government Areas of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued yesterday by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan.

Aruwan said security agencies reported the killings to the state government.

“Security agencies have reported the killing of an aged woman in Sharu village, Igabi Local Government Area.

“According to the report, armed bandits invaded the village and raided several homes. As they shot sporadically, Hauwwa Umaru, 80, was hit by a bullet and died instantly,” the statement said.

Aruwan said, “In another incident, unknown gunmen killed one Samaila Yohanna, the Ward Head of Konti, in Chikun LGA.

“Also in Chikun Local Government Area, bandits killed two locals, Alhaji Sani and Malam Rabiu at Dande village”.

The statement added that, “In Giwa Local Government Area, armed bandits barricaded the road between Fatika and Kidandan and opened fire on commuters plying the road.

“One unidentified woman was killed, and three other persons were injured in the attack.”

He said, Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness and conveyed condolences to the families of those killed and prayed for the repose of their souls.

Aruwan said the governor also urged security agencies to ensure diligent investigations into the unfortunate incidents

