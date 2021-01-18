Ekiti Relaxes Curfew, Reopens Schools Today

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Government last night announced that the curfew it imposed on the state from 8pm to 6am, including various other restrictions, had been relaxed.

The Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Mr. Akin Omole, made this known in a statement in Ado Ekiti.

He said Governor Kayode Fayemi gave approval for the development.

The commissioner said the government had also ordered public and private schools in the state to re-open for the second term of the 2020/21 session from Monday, January 18, 2021.

Omole added that the restriction of a maximum of 20 persons in confined spaces was also removed to allow half capacity of venues for all events indoors and social distance of two-meter spacing for outdoor activities.

The commissioner said restrictions earlier placed on the number of religious services had also been lifted

He, however, warned that permits must be obtained from the State COVID-19 Taskforce for funerals, weddings, birthdays, and other large social gatherings at event centers, including hotels, pavilions, fields before the events can hold.

“All activities limited to between one and two hours maximum period are encouraged to minimise infection risk.

“Government workers on grade Levels 12 and below are still excused from work until further notice,” the statement said.

He explained that the decision to reopen schools in the state was taken to avoid the negative impacts on child health, education, and development.

Omole added that reopening schools would also enable students to complete their studies and continue to the next level without avoidable additional burdens on family income and the overall economy of the people.

He stated that random testing of teachers and students would be carried out without delay, and urged school administrators and teachers to use infrared thermometers to monitor temperature of everybody in their respective schools.

He emphasised that the government would not hesitate to close down any private or public school with problems.

