LIRS Boss, Ayodele Subair’s Wizardry

What do you know about the boss of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, Hamzat Ayodele Subair?

To many, this brilliant chartered accountant is a thoroughbred professional. No wonder, his appointment in 2016 was greeted with a loud ovation from different quarters.

Many who have worked with him in the past confirmed that he is a go-getter.

At first blush, he does not strike you as the no-nonsense, aggressive, go-getter person. Instead, he comes across as a quiet, media-shy, humble, yet assertive man.

But be careful not to let the calm exterior fool you. He is acknowledged as the top man in the Lagos tax industry, responsible for the tax revenue generation of Lagos state, managing the LIRS, creating strategies and programmes that create a positively tax-informed society.

It is no news that, in spite of the unsavoury developments of 2020, this brilliant man was able to pull out his magic wand.

Society Watch gathered that the agency met up to and greatly exceeded its yearly target under his leadership.

For lifting the agency to enviable success during the most volatile economic year ever recorded, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the LIRS a special commendation for a job well done and is also said to be very supportive of the chairman’s efforts to improve the tax sector of Lagos State.

Subair, who is quick to attribute the success of the agency to investment in technology, big data, and investment in people, has successfully revolutionized the income and business tax collection in the state by introducing technology to process and protocols, thereby making tax payment a seamless experience.

He is a strong believer in welfare development as a major key to a successful enterprise; he believes that people are the backbone of every business.

Subair was appointed the chairman of LIRS in 2016. He bagged a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Metropolitan University of Manchester, United Kingdom, and also has a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation Nigeria, an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, and a fellow of the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria.

