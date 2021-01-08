Legendary Rockers Bid 2020Goodbye in Grand Style

Mary Nnah

Gene Simmons and his flamboyant hard rock quartet scaled frizzy new heights to KISS 2020 Goodbye, playing and streaming to a global audience of two million with more than 500,000 live streams.

Welcoming in the New Year in their larger than lifestyle against a stunning backdrop of the Dubai skyline and the resort’s Royal Pool, the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famers rounded off a resounding performance with an all-time favorite, “Rock N Roll All Nite,” along with a huge fireworks display and record-breaking flame projections that were made possible by pyrotechnics specialists ffp-fx.

Enthralled guests at Atlantis, The Palm watched the performance vertically, in a socially distanced fashion from the comfort of their own balconies – witnessing history being made and records being smashed as they kicked off a brand new era.

Produced by City Drive Studios, the Landmarks Live concert special with KISS tonight blew everyone’s minds at the iconic Atlantis, The Palm – breaking two Guinness World Records™ in the process.

The Guinness World Records™ titles included:

1: The highest flame projection in a music concert – the minimum for this record title is 35 meters.

2: The most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert – the minimum for this record title is a total of 66 heads.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

