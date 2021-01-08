EFCC Issues Alert on Sale, Purchase of NIN

Says buyers, sellers risk arrest, prosecution

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday warned Nigerians seeking to acquire the National Identity Number (NIN) from offices of the National Identity Management Commission, (NIMC) to desist from doing so.

The anti-graft agency in a statement warned that it was illegal to sell the NIN as they stand the risk of criminal liability.

“The EFCC wishes to alert Nigerians that it is not only illegal to sell their NIN, they stand the risk of vicarious liability for any act of criminality linked to their NIN

“It has come to the knowledge of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, that some unscrupulous persons are cashing in on the excercise to induce enrollees to sell their NIN for a fee”, it said.

The commission said the buyers of the numbers were also trading with them to persons whose motives were anything but noble.

“The EFCC wishes to alert Nigerians that it is not only illegal to sell their NIN, they stand the risk of vicarious liability for any act of criminality linked to their NIN. “In other words, they risk arrest and prosecution for any act of criminality linked to their NIN see whether or not they are directly responsible for such crimes”, he said.

The commission warned members of the public against selling their NIN and urged them to report anyone seeking to buy their NIN to the nearest office of the EFCC or other law enforcement agencies.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

