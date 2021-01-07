FUOYE, Ekiti Tech Varsities Get New VCs

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

After months of keen contests, a Professor of soil sciences at the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), who is also the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration at the university, Abayomi Sunday Fasina, has been announced as the new Vice Chancellor of the institution.

With this appointment, he will become the third substantive Vice Chancellor having succeeded the out going Vice Chancellor, Prof Kayode Soremekun.

Also, the newly created Bamidele Olumilua University of Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti, has appointed the Provost of the upgraded College of Education, Prof Victor Adeoluwa, as the Vice Chancellor of the institution.

The College of Education, Ikere Ekiti, was upgraded by Governor Kayode Fayemi to a university status last year.

Rising from a two-day meeting, the FUOYE’s Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr Mohammed Lawan Yahuza, who made the announcement said, “ today Wednesday, January 6, 2020 brings to an end a very long and turtuous process of getting a new VC for FUOYE”.

The Pro-Chancellor further noted that the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor has brought a lot rancour and acrimony to the campus, advising that by this appointment, all these would come to a halt.

The Chairman advised all applicants to sheath their swords and join the new Vice Chancellor to build the university.

Yahuza thanked the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof Kayode Soremekun, for finishing well, noting that the outgoing Vice Chancellor passed through very difficult situation.

“You are going out with confidence and your head high up, I congratulate you’ Dr Yahuza appreciated members of the Governing Council for their commitment, doggedness and thoroughness.

“I want to put on record my appreciation for your support and understanding”, he said after presenting Prof Fasina his letter of appointment in the presence of all council members and external consultant, Alhaji Sule Dauda.

Similarly, in exercise of his power as the Visitor, the Governor Fayemi has approved the appointment of principal officers to pilot the affairs of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fayemi said Prof Victor Adeoluwa was appointed as Vice Chancellor, Mr Ojo Olurotimi Gbenga as Registrar, Mr. Apata Babatunde Abioye as Bursar and Mr. Oyegbaju C. O., as Librarian.

Fayemi said the appointments are with immediate effect.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

