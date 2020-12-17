Firm Launches Visa Services, Unveils Ambassador

Fuge an e-Commerce firm that offers multi-oriented business services for a diverse range of customers in the Nigerian e-Commerce space, has launched Visa application services.

Announcing the launch of the website in Lagos, Managing Partner of Fuge, Mr. Rex Moses said the website became the latest market place for hitech gadgets.

He listed some of the amazing products of Fuge to include: affordable wears and accessories, hotel reservations, logistics and cryptocurrency management.

According to him, Fuge was launched to eliminate the gap between quality and affordability noting that Fuge is a secured place that offers elite customer service in the International market.

He disclosed that the Fuge Group appointed Veteran Nollywood actor and philanthropist Tony Umez as ambassador for the brand.

Speaking further, he said: “Our mission as an e-commerce platform is to build a brand which will do well in providing its numerous customers with quality products from top manufacturers in the world at affordable rates.”

He added that the company’s main goal was to provide world class products for its consumers, saying “we ensure that these products get the required certification and in turn gain our customers trust when it comes to purchasing quality products in a way that is convenient and affordable.”

