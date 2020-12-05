Chika Ike’s Lavish 35th Birthday Party

By Azuka Ogujiuba

Actress Chika Ike who turned 35 early November threw a lavish party at Shiro Lagos where her col- leagues, family, friends and business partners attended in style. Shiro Lagos was transformed with exquisite decor to celebrate the actress and business woman.

Some of the big names in attendance were Cecil Hammond, Rita Dominic, Eucheria Anunobi, Nse Ikpe Etim, Ayo Makun (Ay), Mike Ezuruonye, Beverly Osu, Juliet Ibrahim, Williams Uchemba, Ini Edo, Linus Okorie, Basket mouth, Michelle Dede, Lily Afe, Eniola Badmus and Sir Uti.

They all showed up ready to party and they did not disappoint as pictures and videos showed all of them throw it down on the dance floor as they celebrated with their friend and colleague. Denrele Edun was the official MC.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

