Osun State Governor Hosts Foreign Investors in Water Sector

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has hosted foreign investors in the water sector as EPC+F contractors for the design, procurement and construction of modular water treatment plants to produce over 250 million litres of treated water across the state.

The foreign investors from China, Angola and Conakry have arrived in the capital of the state, Osogbo.

The visit is in fulfillment of a recently signed MOU with Efficacy Construction Company Ltd and its partner, China Bengbu International Technology and Economic Cooperation Limited (CBITEC).

The firm is meant to embark on a project which will provide potable drinking water to 2.5million people across the 18 local government areas in Osun State.

The anticipated visit will begin with an overview of the state of water services, ongoing modular water treatment construction and discussions on the way forward.

Speaking on the visit, the State Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Dr. Amidu Raheem, stated, “We are glad to welcome foreign partners and investors in keeping with the recently launched water project by the state.

“We are aware that water is essential to human life, and it became even more necessary during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to Raheem, this is a well anticipated visit as the ongoing water project is in fulfillment of yet another electoral promise of the state governor.

In his remark, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Water Resources, Felix Adeniran, described the ongoing water project as a milestone for the state.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to welcome and work hand-in-hand with the investors.

The MD, Efficacy Construction Company and private partner for the water project, Dr. Oyeleke Ajiboye, said, “Efficacy Construction Company has developed a strong reputation for technical development in the water and wastewater industry by pioneering and developing systems, methods and equipment designs.

“This will lead to efficient procedures and practices being implemented throughout all our projects in Nigeria.”

He hinted that “We pride ourselves in maintaining quality and innovation in the services we provide. We are happy to join the state government in welcoming foreign investors for the ongoing water project.”

The private partners for the water project, Efficacy Construction Company and China Bengbu International Technology and Economic Cooperation Limited (CBITEC) are leading providers of environmental engineering and public health engineering services and audit.

The firms have over the years strategically serviced organisations in the oil and gas, manufacturing, healthcare, and residential developments.

