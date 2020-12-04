La Liga, Serie A Continue this Weekend Live on GOtv

As Serie A and La Liga continue this week, SuperSport has promised GOtv subscribers live coverage of all matches, from the 5th to 6th of December 2020.

A busy December of LaLiga Santander football lies ahead and it kicks off with several intriguing fixtures in Matchday 12. San Mamés in Bilbao hosts the first match of the weekend as Athletic Clubwelcome Celta Vigoto the Basque Country tonight.

This will be a big test for new Celta Vigocoach Eduardo Coudet, who just won his first match since arriving in Galicia.

The Argentine is making small tweaks and looking to get the best out of Iago Aspas, who has five goals against Athletic Clubacross the past four seasons.

Saturday’s action then begins with a match that is so important for Levante UDand Getafe CF, as the former haven’t won since September 27th and the latter since October 17th. Both coaches know that a three-point haul is needed soon and there could be a cup tie feeling as they battle it out at the beautiful Estadi Ciutat de València.

Then, at 16:15 CET, comes the huge fixture of Matchday 12. It’s Sevilla FCvs Real Madridin the Andalusian capital, it’s fifth vs fourth, it’s Julen Lopetegui vs Zinedine Zidane and it’s one team in good form against a team in poor form.

Recent results have seen pressure mount at Real Madrid, who have won fewer than half their matches across all competitions in 2020/21 with seven wins from 15 games. Los Blancoswon both meetings against Sevilla FClast season and would love for another victory on Saturday afternoon.

Atlético Madridand Real Valladolid’s meeting in Spain’s capital follows as Atletilook for a victory that would – at least temporarily – put them top of the league table. With Real Valladolidunbeaten in their past three, it promises to be a very competitive match.

Saturday’s LaLiga Santander action then concludes with a Spanish football fixture of yesteryear, one that hasn’t been seen in a decade and a half. Not since 2005 have FC Barcelonavisited Cádiz CF’s Estadio Ramón de Carranza.

Lionel Messi played in that 3-1 Blaugrana win, which was just his 16th LaLiga Santander match.

This Saturday’s game will be his 495th and he’ll hope for another win.

Two regional derbies then round off the Sunday slate of fixtures, both of which will use the special PUMA Adrenalina football.

First off, Villarreal CFwill welcome Elche CFfrom the other end of the Valencian Community for a colourful duel between the Yellow Submarine and the Green Stripes. Elche CF keep good memories from Vila-Real with a couple of promotions in the last seven years, and want to add another successful chapter.

In the Serie A fixtures for this weekend, Juventus will host Torino at the Allianz Stadium.

This game will air live on SS Select 1 (channel 33) at 6pm.

Another top pick in Serie A for this weekend is the clash between Inter Milan and Bolgna airing live on SS Select 1(channel 33) at 8:45pm on Saturday.

Inter Milan will have the chance to get back on track following their poor Europa League result. They will need to regain focus as they try to push for a top-three spot in the league table.

Bologna are safe in the middle of the standings and can record their third victory in a row if they defeat Inter at the San Siro.

Other matches on Saturday include Spezia vs Lazio at 3pm, while on Sunday, Verona will take on Cagliari at 12:30pm. Roma will clash with Sassuolo at 3pm, Crotone will face Napoli at 6pmand Sampdoria vs AC Milan at 8:45pm, all showing on SS Select 1 (channel 33).

