Dana Increases Frequency on Enugu, Other Routes

Dana Air has announced that it will increase flights from Lagos to Port Harcourt, Enugu and Owerri from December 7, 2020.

According to a statement by the airline’s Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, Dana Air will introduce additional flights from Lagos to Enugu, Port Harcourt, and Owerri before the second week in December.

”We are delighted to announce additional flights on our Enugu, Owerri and Port Harcourt routes starting from December 7, 2020.

”These additional flights are part of our preparations to provide our guests amazing options with schedule reliability, consistency, on-time departures, and efficient services this yuletide.”

”Our guests are hereby advised to explore our various, safe and seamless booking channels by downloading our mobile app on google play store, visiting our website; or by just sending us a chat on whatsApp for assistance.”

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a mixed fleet of nine aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri, and Enugu.

The airline is reputed for its innovative online products and services, on-time departures and arrivals, and world-class in-flight services.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

