StarTimes GO Partners Tech Brands on Black Friday Sales

StarTimes GO, an e-shopping channel on pay-TV platform, StarTimes, has partnered top retail and tech brands on Black Friday Sales that holds on November 27.

According to a statement, Shoppers would have the opportunity to buy select tech and household products with up to 50 per cent discount.

The Black Friday will hold on StarTimes GO Channel 002 and Facebook page @StarTimesGO live from 10am, it explained.

“The goods on display are directly from manufacturers and StarTimes has partnered them to subsidize the goods, saving shoppers extra money as inflation mounts. Goods will be sold at their bottom prices.

“The products on display include Lontor range of products, TV sets, home theatres, electric shaver, among others,” it added.

Recently launched, StarTimes GO, an integrated e-shopping platform, offers audience access to a massive array of superior quality products, with great designs, at super cheap prices. Goods are directly delivered to the doorsteps of shoppers.

StarTimes GO, the e-shopping channel which incorporates TV to e-commerce in real-time is the first of its kind in Africa.

Available on free-to-air on Channel 002, StarTimes GO Channel has professional hosts and aesthetic scene settings to make shopping entertaining whilst the products are displayed by the hosts.

“StarTimes GO offers multiple shopping methods including TV shopping, online shopping and phone-call shopping.

“The slogan ‘Better Life, Lets Go’ is not just a slogan but encapsulates the idea that StarTimes GO is out to help people live better lives even as they adjust to new ways of living and enjoy non-contact top shopping experience through integrated services that combine TV, social media and phone-call,” Viki Liu, Brand Manager, StarTimes said.