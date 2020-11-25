Victims Support Fund to Spend N1bn for Third Phase Covid-19

By Kasim Sumaina

The taskforce on Victims Support Fund (VSF), Wednesday put the total cost of the third phase Covid-19 intervention at N1 billion.

The spokesperson of the taskforce, Alkassim Abdukadir, told journalists in Abuja that the taskforce had successfully carried out the first and second phases of the Covid-19 intervention in April and June 2020, and had commenced the third phase of distribution of food and personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the internally displaced persons (IDPs), as well as the most vulnerable in communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and seven other states in the North-west and North-central.

In continuation of its mandate, he disclosed that it would distribute rice, beans, maize, vegetable oil, salt, and PPEs to 40,886 households and approximately 204,330 direct beneficiaries across Kano, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, Plateau, Benue and agencies in the FCT.

According to him, the state governments will receive 50 per cent of the food items, while local civil society organisations (CSOs) will distribute 50 per cent directly to IDPs and vulnerable people.

He said: “The VSF Covid-19 Task Force is an emergency response team inaugurated by the Chairman of the Victims Support Fund, Gen T.Y Danjuma (rtd) to provide palliative measures to internally displaced persons and the vulnerable as well as provide institutional support to government agencies supporting the national effort to

fight Covid-19.”

Abdukadir added that the taskforce is also working closely with federal and state government agencies involved in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic through collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) to target IDPs and refugees with hygiene kits,

blankets and food items; and the National Council for Women’s Societies (NCWS) to target vulnerable women.

“The VSF continues to work to provide relief to victims of insurgency and armed conflict in Nigeria especially in the core areas of livelihood and recovery, education and protection, infrastructural development, research and peace building,” Abdukadir said.