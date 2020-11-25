Stanbic IBTC Wins Awards

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced that it was recently declared winner of the Holding Group Category of the Next 100 Global Awards 2020.

Organised by the International Finance Magazine, Global Banking & Finance Review, the Next 100 Global Awards recognises organisations with exceptional strategy, achievements, dedication and leadership.

Some of the criteria used in the selection included leadership and team experience, quality, track record, industry footprint, social contribution, economic impact and the level of expertise. Other criteria are growth rate, industry awards and recognitions, technological advantages, customer response and engagement, disruptiveness of solutions in respective markets and impact on the respective industry.

Commenting on the award, Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings said, “We are excited to be listed amongst winners of The Next 100 Global Awards 2020, specifically in the Holding Group Category. This is a testament to the high operating standard at Stanbic IBTC and a proof of the confidence that our numerous customers have in our service delivery.”