Again, Herdsmen Destroy Falae’s Farm  

James Sowole in Akure

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae yesterday raised the alarm over the alleged invasion of his farm by some Fulani herdsmen who allegedly destroyed harvested crops worth millions of naira.

The elder statesman said the attack had been happening for the past few weeks, stating that he had reported to the police and the state chairman of Miyetti Allah but there was no change.

He said some policemen were sent to the farm, and they drove the bandits away, adding however, that on the following day after the police had left, the herdsmen returned to the farm, stole some crops, and destroyed the ones they could not take away.

In a letter addressed to the Commander of the state security outfit, Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, the former Minister for Finance urged the security outfit to save his farm from the incessant invasion by the herdsmen.

The letter was titled ‘Attacks on my farm by Fulani herdsmen’.

The letter read, “In the last few weeks, Fulani herdsmen came into my maize farm twice to eat up and trample large sessions of the farm. I reported the incidents to Alhaji Bello, Chairman Meiyetti Allah for Ondo State; nothing has happened.

“In the last few days, they have gone to attack my citrus farm by stealing harvested oranges and destroying what they could not carry away. The police on security duty on the farm were sent to drive them away. But they have been coming back every night to attack my workers in our camp, breaking their door and carting away all their belongings!

“Please let Amotekun save us and our livelihood. They kidnapped me on 21st September 2015; they should not be allowed to do it again.”

When contacted the Amotekun Commander, Adeleye, confirmed the receipt of the Falae’s letter, saying “We are working on it.”