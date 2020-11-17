EU Delivers Equipment to MNJTF to Combat Insurgency

•Military routs insurgents, bandits in Borno, Katsina

By Kingsley Nwezeh

In a bid to contain insurgency in the North-east and Lake Chad region, the European Union (EU) yesterday delivered Command, Control, Communication and Information Systems (C3IS) equipment to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to enhance its operational efficiency.

This comes as the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole eliminated fighters of the terrorist group, Boko Haram in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

A statement by the Chief of Military Public Information of MNJTF, Col. Muhammad Dole, said the EU’s gesture was in fulfillment of its pledge to provide additional support to enhance the operational efficiency of the force.

He said a training was jointly organised by the service providers and Force Headquarters for personnel who would operate the C3IS equipment across the MNJTF sectors in line with the agreement for implementation of the equipment.

The Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, commended the EU for the provision of the C3IS equipment, describing it as “most critical” to enhancing the operational performance of the troops in the field.

“The force commander expressed appreciation for the additional support, which is closely related to the recent provision of helicopters and Petroleum Oil and Lubricants (POL) through the framework of African Union to MNJTF.

“The C3IS project will enable conveyance of classified messages and communication through the secured net,” he said.

Yusuf commended the service providers for the display of resilience and vigour in the execution of the project.

He also assured the EU that all the support provided would be optimally utilised in accordance with the global best practices to enhance the operational efficiency of the troops.

He, therefore, urged the sector commanders, in whose custody the equipment would be domiciled, to ensure proper utilisation, maintenance, and safety of the equipment.

A training session was also organised for the usage of the equipment.

Yusuf implored trainees to apply themselves fully to the training procedures and processes.

“As the pioneer trainees, you are expected to learn and strictly understand how to operate the equipment, as you will be the one to install it at the sector level,” he said.

On its part, MNJTF said it had taken steps to provide alternative power supply at the sector headquarters in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the communication equipment.

The statement said when completed, the C3IS system is expected to enable rapid deployment of strategic and operational communication capabilities within the MNJTF area of operation.

Meanwhile, the military said it had executed multiple airstrikes at two locations, Gobara and the Sambisa ‘S’ Region in the vicinity of the forest following the use of the area as logistics bases as well as staging areas to launch attacks.

A war update issued by the Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO) said the military dispatched the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft to engage the target areas.

“Several Boko Haram terrorists were spotted under the dense vegetation of the locations as the NAF jets took turns in attacking the targets, neutralising some of them.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the nation are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zone,” it said.