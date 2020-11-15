MC Charlene Crowned Best MC/Host at MUMA 2020

The talented Cameroonian-Norwegian-based MC, International Mc Charlene continues to break new grounds as she emerges winner of the Best MC / Host at the just concluded Muzikol Music Awards(MUMA) 2020.

The Norwegian based Mc was announced the winner of the Best MC / Host in a tightly contested category which had the like of Vicky Fokala in it.

In a grand Award ceremony held in Douala Cameroon last night November, 14th 2020, the stage was light agog with soul drenching music and performance from some of Cameroonian biggest stars with the red carpet well graced.

The Muzikol Music Award is designed not just for artists, but also an avenue to recognize the talented professionals who work behind the scenes, making music alongside artists. MUMA is developed to give the Cameroonian and Africa entertainment industry hope and reclaim African awards for well deserved African artists

The emergence of MC Charlene as the MUMA 2020 winner in the category of Best MC and Host did not come to many people as a surprise, especially to those who have been following the growth pattern of MC Charlene, even though she was the only MC nominated outside Cameroon. The delectable MC in 2019 was voted the winner of the Scandinavia Africa Music Award (SAMA) and has also bagged various nominations across Europe and Africa.Samuel Omobo