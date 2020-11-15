Babatunde Okewale Releases New Book

King Solomon of old said that wisdom and wealth can grant protection from almost anything, but it is knowledge that saves lives. This observation has been given life by Dr. Babatunde Okewale in his newly published book, The Art of Making Babies. Already on its way to being a global bestseller and favourite among the married and baby-desiring, Dr. Okewale’s new book is not one to be cast aside after a shallow plunge.

The Art of Making Babies is Dr. Okewale’s response to infertility after over 25 years of clinical practice and interaction with couples trying to get pregnant. The book details much of what he has found to be truth and what is merely propaganda in the area of conception, pregnancy and parturition; and practical solutions to impotence and barrenness.

Dr. Leke Badmos (renowned obstetrician and gynecologist Michael Garron Hospital, Toronto, Canada; and Associate Professor at the University of Toronto, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology) said as much in his foreword.

He stated: “[The Art of Making Babies] is a must read for every woman and man who desires to have babies, or has already done so…it is an exquisite combination of natural and artificial reproduction techniques.”

For someone who has pursued the subject of fruitfulness without relenting, Dr. Babatunde Okewale is qualified to promote his knowledge as something of an art and a guarantee. First, Dr. Okewale is a seasoned and senior consultant obstetrician and gynecologist, as well as a fertility expert. Although well-known for his position as the medical director of St. Ives Clinic and chairman of WFM radio station, Dr. Okewale is better renowned for his strong advocacy for women healthcare and health education.

In the course of Dr. Okewale’s practice and interests in fertility matters, he has been instrumental in the delivery of over two thousand babies via in vitro fertilisation (IVF). Thus, the claims of his newly-released book are very well founded.