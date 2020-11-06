Upbeat Centre Springs Back with More Energy than Ever

Mary Nnah

Upbeat Recreation Centre, West Africa’s first trampoline park and Lagos’ foremost destination for fitness and fun, reopened its gates fully in August welcoming fun-seeking visitors and fitness enthusiasts, after securing the Lagos State COVID-19 safety compliance certification and putting in place strict measures keeping in mind the health and safety of its guests.

The precautionary procedures include online payment and booking infrastructure that minimise human contact and interaction, in-depth training of staff on COVID-19 safety rules and guidelines, provision of hand sanitisers, hourly disinfection of the trampoline space and the reduction of admitted capacity by 50%. Guests temperatures are checked, and facemasks are mandatory prior to entry. In addition, there is an ambulance on ground during the operational hours.

Upbeat Centre offers group activities such as corporate meetings with a fun approach, team bonding, play dates for schools, themed birthday parties, social events for all ages, weddings, and catering services. Its main attraction is the trampoline with activities such as dodge ball, slam dunk basketball, wall climbing, foam pit racing and tumble track trampolining. Other attractions include go-carting, roller skating and board skating, virtual reality tourism and games.

One of Upbeat’s core values is encouraging a healthy lifestyle, and for this, guests can enjoy various sporting activities such as football and basketball court and also have access to the FitNigeria Gym

Children are not left out as there are education programs available during every holiday. The array of activities available during programs includes gymnastics, football, and basketball trainings that run every quarter. The month of December is also dedicated to a memorable Christmas wonderland experience for children of all ages.

Upbeat’s standing as the premier location in its field was attested by Coach Ben Alonge, one of the country’s leading gymnastic coaches, who stated that “Upbeat provides one of the best facilities for trampoline and artistic gymnastics in the country and providing an environment that allows kids thrive in their chosen activity”.

Refuelling expended energy is easy as at the food court with a variety of places to choose from including; Upbeat Bites for healthy family meals or grills by the waterside, Vesta coffee for the coffee lovers and Hans and Rene to indulge your sweet cravings with mouth-watering dessert, ice cream and sorbets.

Upbeat Centre provides an avenue to tap into your inner child, have some fun and ensure you maintain a healthy lifestyle to live a more fulfilled life.