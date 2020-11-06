NESG Announces New Dates for Economic Summit

By Ugo Aliogo

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning have revealed that the rescheduled 26th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#26) would now hold on November 23-24.

A joint statement from the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning said the summit with the theme “Building Partnerships for Resilience” would convene national and global policy makers, business leaders, development partners and scholars to participate in sessions that would focus on strategic partnerships between the youth, governments, private sector and the civil society to build resilience for Nigeria’s households, businesses and economy.

The statement further stated that the summit would provide all participants with a robust engagement platform.

The statement further noted that the summit would be an opportunity to deliberate on topical issues especially those related to recent developments;

The statement hinted that the summit to deliberate on the need to amplify the voice of youths and the issues they have raised in the past few weeks.

According to the statement: “Discussions at NES#26 will be anchored on three pillars – Collaboration, Execution and Impact that will be dimensioned across five sub-themes: Mapping the Future; New Trends, New Opportunities, New Horizons; Embracing Technology and Innovation; Building Resilience and Charting the Path to Recovery.

“The 26th Nigerian Economic Summit is expected to be a ‘Big Conversation for Action’ that combines in-person and virtual dialogues for stakeholders across the civil society, public and private sector to reflect on the state of the Nigerian economy and rethink the country’s economic fundamentals.”