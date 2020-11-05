Huawei, 24DNL Sign Partnership Agreement

By Mary Nnah

Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, recently signed a partnership agreement with 24 Data Networks Limited (24DNL), an innovative ICT company positioned to help companies and enterprises optimise existing technology assets, deploy and manage 21st century robust data networks for multi-modal operations.

As part of the agreement, 24DNL will become a Tier 1 Huawei Partner with the ability to market Huawei products, services, and technology.

24DNL joins Coscharis Technologies Limited and TD Africa as the third Nigerian company on this exclusive tier of operation.

24DNL will work with Huawei to build and commission data centres across Nigeria and Africa. The first project from the partnership will see 24DNL build, install, and commission a Tier IV data centre in Egbokor, Edo State for Duport Energy Park.

The increasing demand for secure cloud-based services and faster data solutions among consumers and enterprises – especially SMEs and government agencies – is expected to drive the growth in data centres in Africa. The African data centre market is expected to cross $3 billion by 2025, and then continue to grow at over 12% year-on-year.

Through its partnership with Huawei, 24DNL is uniquely positioned for growth in Nigeria, Africa’s largest data centre market outside South Africa.

The agreement was signed on November 3, 2020 with the Director, Huawei Nigeria Enterprise Channel Department, Mr Ken Zhaowenjun and the Directors of 24DNL Adaeze Anyibama and Olanrewaju Ogun in attendance.