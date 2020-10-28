Buhari Pledges Improved Cooperation with Bangladesh

By Adedayo Akinwale

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria and Bangladesh will consolidate the mutually rewarding relationship between the two countries.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement issued yesterday, said the President stated this while receiving the outgoing High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Shameen Ashan, in a virtual farewell audience.

The President congratulated the envoy on the strides he attained on the relationship between the two countries.

According to him, “we will continue to expand on what you have achieved, operations in agriculture, military cooperation and in many other areas, will continue.”

Ashan thanked Nigeria for the support he received in about two-and-a-half years he spent, noting that bilateral relations between the two countries have improved tremendously, with many Memoranda of Understanding signed, and others still in the works.

“Over 60 delegates visited Nigeria from my country for different purposes during my tenure. I and my wife will miss beautiful Nigeria,” Ashan said.