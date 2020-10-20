Sule: Desperate Politicians Using Protests to Destabilise Buhari’s Administration

By Igbawase Ukumba

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday alleged that some disgruntled elements and desperate politicians have cashed in on the #EndSARS situation to destabilise the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor stated this when swearing in members of the commission of enquiry into the activities of the Nigerian Police Force in the Government House in Lafia.

He added that the intention to destabilise President Buhari’s administration was coming at a time when steady progress and development was being recorded in all facets of human endeavours.

Sule said: “It is saddening to observe that even when the concerned unit was dismantled by the Inspector General of Police (IG), the protest appeared to continue unabated. This must stop!”

The governor, however, appealed to the people of Nasarawa State to continue to exercise restraint and live in peace with one another, so that the state will continue to live up to its status as a peaceful state.

“Let me commend the IG for his foresight in instituting a new initiative in combating crime and criminality in the country tagged: Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT),” he said.

The commission’s terms of reference as given by the governor include receiving and investigating complaints of police brutality or related extra-judicial killing, evaluating evidence and drawing conclusions on the validity of complaints and recommending compensation and other remedial measures.

The commission of enquiry, which has seven members, is chaired by Retired Justice Badamasi Maina, former Chief Justice of the state, and has six months from the date of its inaugural sitting to complete its assignment.