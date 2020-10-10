All-New 2021 Hyundai Elantra Premieres in Hollywood

By Bennett Oghifo

Hyundai has officially launched its all-new 2021 Elantra and Elantra Hybrid at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood with a special event today broadcast around the world. This marks the world debut of the latest version of the popular compact sedan. The 2021 Elantra showcases Hyundai’s latest ambitions, including a Sensuous Sportiness design identity, hybrid electric vehicle technology, and segment-first wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The car also provides exciting driving dynamics and the most progressive in-car experience in its class. Production of the 2021 Elantra starts in the fall in Ulsan, Korea and at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, and sales begin in the fourth quarter.

The 2021 Elantra is an all-new seventh-generation Elantra compact sedan with new vehicle platform. It has longer wheelbase, wider stance, lower roofline; Elantra is called the Avante in the Korean domestic market; Second Hyundai vehicle with Sensuous Sportiness design identity; an everyday exotic four-door-coupe look with innovative molding and engineering technology; First-ever Elantra Hybrid; More than 50 MPG (Hyundai estimated) combined fuel economy on hybrid model; Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto make connecting easy; Hyundai’s optional Digital Key allows Elantra to be unlocked, started and driven without a physical key via a smartphone or NFC card; Production to begin at Ulsan, Korea and at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in the fall with shipments to dealers in the fourth quarter; An enhanced natural-language voice-recognition system with Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding™ technologies powered by Houndify, and lots of feature controls; Standard SmartSense safety and convenience technologies; Two available 10.25-inch multimedia screens under one piece of glass.

“While some manufacturers no longer see the value in the car side of the business, we’re doubling down by offering an all-new model with both gas and hybrid powertrains,” said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor America. “We’ve sold more than 3.4 million Elantras here in the U.S. and more than 13.8 million worldwide, and the new, captivating look is going to bring excitement to a whole new generation of buyers. Then once inside, they’re going to love all of the progressive features.”

The all-new Elantra is a compact sedan that the next generation wants to drive. It is for customers that are pragmatic and sensible yet disruptive and always questioning traditions.

This daring and non-conforming mindset is evident in the progressive and exciting Elantra. It provides a better mobility experience as Hyundai becomes the “Smart Mobility Solution Provider” of the future.