Thunder Strike Kills Evangelist, One Other in Delta Community

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Two persons, including a man identified as a Christian evangelist, were killed by thunder strike during an early morning rainfall yesterday at ‘Mile 5’ farming community of Ogbolu in Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State.

Several other persons also sustained injuries following the incident during the hours of rainstorm, which had forced some people to take shelter in shed used by a meat seller in the rural community.

An eyewitness, Mrs. Gladys Okah, who survived the thunder strike, said that she took shelter in the makeshift meat shop operated by one Mama Tega on her way from the ‘Mile 5’ Market when the rain poured heavily.

About seven persons were in the tiny shop when the thunder struck, leaving the two persons dead, she said.

When the ensuing confusion subsided, the deceased were later identified as an evangelist who resides at Ugbolu and a woman believed to hail from Ebonyi State who was a farmer in the nearby Illah community.

Although she was left with burns on her face, Mrs Okah said that she was happy to be alive after the shocking experience.

She however said that three other survivors also sustained burns on their faces, arms and legs.

Delta State Police Command spokeswoman, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, a DSP, confirmed the incident yesterday.