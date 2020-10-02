JustJoJo Entertainment Signs Kenah

Ugo Aliogo

U.K based record label JustJojo Entertainment has announced a record signing deal with 20-year-old Nigerian female rapper, Kenah.

A statement made available to THISDAY by the group is the record label known to represent some of the biggest artists in Nigeria such as Yemi Alade, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Yung6ix, Kizz Daniel, Selebobo and others recently took interest in the young artiste’s potential, thereby offering her a mouth-watering record deal.

The statement further explained that the artiste Kenah, also known as Thelma Ohazurike is a Lagos-based rapper and songwriter who developed an interest in music at the age of 10 after discovering pop artiste Justin Bieber.

The statement added that as a student at the Anglican Girls Grammar School (Enugu), Thelma led School hymns and was widely known to be a music lover by her peers.

The Record label executive, Rebecca Junaid, said: “Kenah emailed her songs to my team, but I was reluctant to listen to them because of the volume of emails we receive from emerging artistes. She went on to send me messages on Instagram convincing me to listen to her and give her a try. Long story short, she was invited to record new songs as we decided to offer her an Artiste Management contract but after listening to the new set of songs she recorded, we went on to offer her a full record deal because we believe that she is worth the try and she happily accepted it.”

The statement affirmed that presenlty, Kenah is a student of the University of Abuja studying Theatre Arts, and as an Afro-trap rap artiste has written and recorded several songs since she was 18 years old.

The statement said she is currently working with a good number of producers and is set to release her debut single before the end of the year.