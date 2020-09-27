Obi Dissociates Self from 2023 Campaign Posters

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi yesterday dissociated himself from 2023 campaign posters that featured his photograph with that of a former governor Kano State, Dr. Rabiu Kwakwanso.

In a statement by his media adviser, Mr. Valentine Obienyem yesterday, Obi noted that he had no knowledge about the Obi/ Kwakwanso posters being shared on various social media platforms.

Obi said: “I am not part of the poster being circulated. I was not even contacted and I do not know the group that made the poster.”

Obi had earlier tweeted: “I am not part of the poster being circulated” immediately his attention was drawn to the poster being circulated by the Equity Group, which advertised its National Coordinator as one Nonso Jonathan.

“The poster, which features the photos of Peter Obi and former Kano State Governor, Alhaji Rabi’u Kwakwanso, has the following message: “For Equity & Fairness 2023 Peter Obi for President, Rabi’u Kwakwanso For Vice President.”

However, Obi in the statement by his Media Office said: “I was not even contacted and I do not know the group that made the poster.”

He advised Nigerians to join hands in tackling the present problems facing the country, with the ultimate aim of building a better Nigeria rather than being preoccupied with the next election or who occupies political positions in the next political dispensation.

“The election comes up in 2023. We should be worried about how to build a better country now, how to improve our educational system, how to reduce unemployment and how to make Nigeria a better country so that we shall still have a country by the time the election comes,” the former governor of Anambra State said.

Also at a session with journalists at Awka yesterday, Obi charged journalists to use their profession and drive positive change in the country.

Obi said the apparent docility and complacency among journalists and media practitioners contributed to leadership failure and poor governance in the country.

Obi stated that the burden of nation building should not be left alone on the shoulders of leaders, but that everyone was part of the nation building process. “Therefore, everyone must use their profession to advance the cause of humanity and drive positive change in the country”, Obi said.

Speaking specifically to journalists, he advised them not to shy away in the face of leadership failures but use their profession to hold political and public office holders accountable.

“Part of the reasons political and public office holders keep performing badly in office is because journalists do not often hold them accountable to their actions. I urge you to use the instrument of the media to drive the positive change we so much desire in our nation”, Obi added.