Jaiz Bank Wins Award

James Emejo

Jaiz Bank Plc has been awarded as the ‘Most Improved Islamic Bank 2020’ in the world by the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA).

In a congratulatory letter to the Managing Director/Chief Executive of Jaiz Bank, Mr. Hassan Usman, the Chairman of GIFA, Prof. Humayon Dar, said the award committee picked the bank as the best out of three organisations considered and, “after long deliberations decided in favour of Jaiz Bank based on a number of factors included in the GIFA Methodology. Please accept our heartiest congratulations on this huge achievement and accolade.”

Usman, in his response however, thanked GIFA for choosing the bank as the Most Improved Islamic Bank in the world.

He said: “We are pleased that the world watches and appreciates our modest contributions to the development of Islamic Finance. This award is dedicated to our creator, in whose Grace all things are perfected. We are deeply appreciative of the contributions of our loyal customers, dedicated staff and committed shareholders.”

A statement from Jaiz Bank stated that the GIFA methodology – on which the awards are based and winners selected – is the most detailed approach to screen only the best of the best in their respective award categories.

The bank was assessed based on three factors including social responsibility where the organisation was considered socially responsible if it makes continuing efforts to behave ethically and contribute to economic development while improving the quality of life of its employees and the local community and society at large.

The second consideration was Sharia authenticity whereby an organisation is evaluated on the level of commitment to the Shari’a standards issued by an independent body like the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Finance Institutions (AAOIFI) or a national body set up to issue Shari’a guidelines.

Emphasis was also on the commitment to Islamic banking and finance where the selection criteria allocates a maximum points to full-fledged stand-alone Islamic banks and financial institutions.

According to the awards committee, Jaiz Bank was able to meet all the above factors, hence the basis for its selection as the winner.

GIFA is one of the most prestigious awards in Islamic banking and finance. Other prestigious awards are Islamic Development Bank Prize in Islamic Banking and Finance (also known as ‘IDB Prize’) and The Royal Award for Islamic Finance, founded by the government of Malaysia.