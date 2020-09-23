Again, Gunmen Attack Plateau Community, Kill Traditional Ruler

By Seriki Adinoyi

A traditional ruler in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang, has been killed by unknown gunmen.

The Chairman of Berom Youth Moulders in the neighbouring Heipang district in the LGA, Mr. Rwang Tengwong confirmed the incident yesterday in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Tengwong said that the late paramount ruler who was the district head of Foron, was killed by some gunmen who attacked the community on Monday night.

He said, “We just lost one of our paramount rulers in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area after an attack by gunmen. He was the acting district head of Foron, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang. He was shot dead in the evening yesterday (Monday) by some gunmen around Shen community.”

Confirming the killing, Deputy Leader of Barkin Ladi Legislative Council, Mr. Pam Chollom said that the council had summoned an emergency meeting over the incident.

Chollom said, “Yes, it is true that one of our traditional rulers has been killed in an attack by gunmen. This is very unfortunate and we totally condemn the gruesome act. Right now, we are currently meeting over the incident as legislators to take a stand regarding persistent attacks on our communities. “

Plateau State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Mr. Gabriel Ubah Ogaba said that the incident had been reported to the command.

According to him, the state Commissioner of Police had deployed detectives to the council area to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the monarch.

“We are aware of the killing of the traditional ruler by unknown gunmen. Investigation into the incident has commenced. The CP has deployed some officers to the area to investigate the matter and we are hopeful the papetrators will be unraveled and dealt with.”