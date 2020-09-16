LCCI Gets ISO Certification

By Dike Onwuamaeze

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) was yesterday presented with the International Standard Organisation (ISO) 9001: 2015 Certification by the Bureau Veritas, in Lagos.

The President of the LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, said the certification was in line with the vision of the LCCI, “to remain the foremost chamber of commerce and industry and role model for others in the promotion of sound business ethics and delivery of qualitative services.”

Mabogunje said the certification was possible after several months of hard work and preparation and reflected the chamber’s commitment to consistently ensure that our quality management systems align with global best practices.

She said: “It demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement, excellence in our service delivery, value proposition to members and the business community in general.”

The Director General of the LCCI, Dr. Muda Yusuf, described the certification as very important in terms of repositioning and enhancing the chamber’s capacity to operate in line with global best practices.

Yusuf said the LCCI have a number of core mandates that include advocacy, trade promotions and business development and added that “the better the capacity of the chamber to deliver the better for the economy and the investment environment.

“So, this ISO Certification is about embedding global best practices within the LCCI as an organisation so that we can deliver much value to the government in our advocacy partnership, to businesses in terms of business development and to trade in terms of promoting trades both within and outside the country.”

The Managing Director of the Bureau Veritas, Mr. Ohioze Unuigwe, explained that the ISO certification help companies to grow and embrace global standards and practices.

Ohioze said: “What the ISO Certification does is that it gives you a quality management system that is globally accepted and accredited. It also helps companies to position themselves for growth. It brings cost saving, profitability and efficiency in the operations and management of a company.

“It reduces waste, encourage good practices and standard, enhances decision making and brings transparency in the operation of companies.

“It helps an organisation to network internationally because this is the only standard that is acceptable globally.”