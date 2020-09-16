Lagos to Reward Deserving Teachers

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has expressed his administration’s readiness to reward excellence in the state’s teaching service, by pledging 20 cars to deserving teachers across the six education districts.

Sanwo-olu, who disclosed this during a virtual training of teachers tagged ‘Eko Educators Webinar Performance Series 3.3’, described teachers as key change agents who will be remembered for shaping future generation of leaders.

He adviced them to embrace technology to improve the quality of their teaching, adding that this will ultimately make them great teachers.

“This is the era of technology and it is working well for us. Technology has become a very strong tool that we cannot do away with in our everyday lives. With technology, we can think locally and act globally.”

He said great teachers are always remembered for the lives they shape, deriving satisfaction in their students becoming role models to be proud of.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo said the quality of teaching and learning is critical to the success of any school system, this she said is exhibited in the quality of teachers with a multiplier effect on the children.

She thanked the teachers for their continual self development in addition to government’s efforts in their development.

The commissioner commended the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) board for the training, saying that it was doing well for the progress of education sector in the state.

“Teachers are expected as locus paretic, to put in their best in bringing up the children who might have gone through different degree of trauma during the pandemic.”

The Chairman, TESCOM, Mrs. Elizabeth Ariyo said the webinar was a conscious effort of the commission to improve teaching styles, optimise the profession, turn around the life of children, and ultimately, impact on the future.

She noted that the webinar has empowered secondary school teachers to be prepared and proactive in teaching and learning to meet the challenges of the new normal.

“The platform portends to address teachers’ wellness and wellbeing, update them with trending facts to update their teaching skill, and has had notable distinguished personalities of interest in the public service and society at large to discuss issues.”

The Permanent Secretary, TESCOM, Mrs. Toyin Awoseyi, while applauding the presence of the governor on the webinar, said it was an attestation to the priority placed on teachers and the education sector.

The facilitator, and Chief Executive Officer, Gemstone Group, Mr. Fela Durotoye, who focused on the topic, ‘The Making of a Great Teacher in the Centre of Excellence’, emphasised the importance of striving to become great teachers.

“As important as teachers are, teachers cannot be remembered, but great teachers cannot be forgotten,” he said.