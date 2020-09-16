Former Chelsea Defender, Ivanovic Joins West Brom

West Brom have signed former Chelsea defender, Branislav Ivanovic, on a one-year deal.

The 36-year-old Serbia international left Zenit St Petersburg in July after three and a half seasons in Russia.

Ivanovic made 377 appearances in nine years for Chelsea, winning the Premier League and FA Cup three times, plus the Champions League and Europa League.

“He’s a great addition for us, a team who are newly promoted. He ticks all the boxes,” said boss Slaven Bilic.

“He’s done everything in his career – it’s been magnificent. We’re delighted. He adds quality and experience on the pitch and off the pitch.

“So it is not only him, it is him plus the influence he will have on not just defenders but the whole team around him.”

Ivanovic said: “The Premier League is the best league in the world.

“I need to challenge myself and I am ready for the challenge. I am really happy to be back playing in the Premier League.”