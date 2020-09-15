Senator Warns against Division in Adamawa APC

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani) yesterday advised leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State against division.

She said despite the fact that APC is no longer in power in the state, members should continue to meet to keep the party stronger.

She also asked the state chapter of the party to support Governor Mai Mala Buni’s National Caretaker Committee.

Aishatu made the submissions when she led a delegation of the Adamawa APC National Assembly Caucus on a courtesy visit to the state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal.

She said the state APC should not allow divisive elements to have their way.

She said: “ At the State level, the party should also be seeing to be active (i.e. our office must always remain open)

“ We shall soon embark on state wide memberships drive, as arrangements to that effect are being worked out by the National Caretaker Committee.

“We must maintain strong bond of unity and not to allow rumors and divisive elements to create problems for us.”

She said the caucus was ready to keep the party united in the state.

She added: “APC NASS caucus made up of my colleagues from the House of Representatives and my humble self from the Senate came to discuss strategies, ways and means to forge ahead for our party and to also re-assure you that we shall continue to liaise with the Mai Mala Buni National Caretaker Committee on all issues of the party in Adamawa State.

“Those of us here are the genuine elected leaders of the party in Adamawa State. It is our responsibility to keep the party flag flying high and to also keep party activities alive, in order not to lose members to other parties.

“In addition to the occasional intervention by members of National Assembly in executing programmes or activities, there is the need for party organs at various levels in the state from ward to local government levels from time to time to keep meetings going and discussing matters affecting the party.

“Whenever there are issues that require the notice of National Caretaker Committee, please do not hesitate to bring it to our attention, so that we can promptly handle it together with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and our ministers.”

On his part, the state APC chairman, Bilal, assured members of the party in the state that he would continue to give a sense of belonging to them.