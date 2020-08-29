Akwa Ibom NUJ Bars Journalists against FFK Visit

By Okon Bassey

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) yesterday directed its members to boycott any press conference planned for Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation during his visit to the state.

In a statement, the chapter asked journalists not to attend any activity organised by the former minister.

This came days after Fani-Kayode insulted a journalist for asking him what he described as a “stupid question” at a press conference after his tour of Cross River State.

The directive to all chapels in the state was singed by the state chairman, Amos Etuk and Secretary, Dominic Akpan.

“line with the disposition of the national leadership of our great Union, the State Council has directed that no journalist should attend a media parley with Femi Fani-Kayode or any of his activity at any location in Akwa Ibom State.

“The NUJ is not part of the visit,” said the statement.