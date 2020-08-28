FA Community Shield Live on DStv, GOtv Max and Jolli

The 2020-21 Premier League season is just around the corner, with the battle set to begin in earnest on Saturday, 12 September for the Premier League and La Liga and on Saturday, 19 September for Serie A.

Arsenal and Liverpool will be raising the curtain on the highly anticipated season, with African superstars, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang going head to head when they meet in the FA Community Shield on Saturday, 29 August.

MultiChoice Nigeria said in a statement yesterday that DStv subscribers will have a front-row seat to the football action on SuperSport 3 and SuperSport 10 when the game broadcasts live and in HD at 4:30pm, whilst GOtv Max and Jolli customers will have access to the game on SuperSport Select 2 at no extra cost!

“In line with our mission to enrich the lives of our customers we felt it important to kick off this new football season with a wider broadcast of the anticipated clash and make it an inclusive experience for all our valued customers”, said John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria.

Arsenal will be looking to make a big statement in the clash, with their FA Cup triumph at the end of the last season, signaling their intent to return to glory in what will be manager Mikel Arteta’s first full campaign in charge.

They also defeated Liverpool 2-1 when the teams last met – in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium in mid-July – thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazete and Reiss Nelson, though it was a match in which the Gunners clung on for the three points.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are still basking in the glow of their first league title in 30 years, though manager Jurgen Klopp will want his side to quickly rediscover the hunger that drove them to glory through 2019-20.

In addition to the big three leagues, SuperSport will also bring viewers an unprecedented coverage of the Euro 2020 Championship, UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers, European qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the UEFA Champions League, and the UEFA Nations League.

The breadth and depth of the coverage will include build-ups with respected analysts as well as language options for commentary including Pidgin. In addition, there will be a comprehensive coverage of football leagues, with hundreds of games from Premier League, La Liga (with exclusive English commentary) and Serie A, on the new dedicated thematic channels.

Meanwhile, customers can enjoy more variety of football action with the ongoing Major League Soccer on ESPN, available on DStv packages and GOtv Max package.