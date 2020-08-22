COC Int’l Awards Scholarship to Red Carpet Pegeant Winners

By Omolabake Fasogbon

COC international Beauty School has awarded skincare scholarship to winners of the just concluded Red Carpet International Reality TV Beauty Pageant.

The scholarship scheme was presented to Queen Adebizz, Barbie and Winishezel who were the overall winner, the 1st and 2nd runners up, respectively.

The three were gifted $5,000 worth of skincare training scholarship for a period of one year.

The CEO/Founder of COC international beauty School, Mrs. Ayo Bassey, while hosting the winners and the management of Red Carpet, urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the rare opportunity.

Bassey explained that her interest in the show was informed by the unique and laudable vision of the organisers, which was different from the norm the pageant industry portrayed.

COC international Beauty school is a leading beauty and skincare institute with operations across Africa, Dubai and some Europian countries. The school, amongst others, has produced over 100 top accomplished skincare entrepreneurs globally whose businesses are multi millions of naira in networth.

The school signed up as one of the official sponsors of Red Carpet Queen 2020, as part of its corporate social responsibility in empowering young women for successful career development in skincare.

The three winners will also enjoy personal mentorship with the founder of the school to further fine-tune their skills.