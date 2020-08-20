14 Dangote Cement Promo Winners Get Prizes

The cities of Lagos, Owerri and Port Harcourt were agog in the past two days as 14 winners of one-million-star prize in the ongoing Dangote Cement bag of goodies season two promo got alerts of bank credits in their accounts. At the prize giving ceremony held in Lekki, Lagos, nine-star prize winners got alerts on the spot as even as the event was still going.

Ayodele Benjamin, one of the star winners in Lagos described the alert as touching, announcing to the gathering that it is the highest amount of money he has ever received in his life. He stated that the prize from Dangote Cement is touching and divine as his wife gave birth to a baby boy some days ago.

He urged consumers of cement to continue to patronize Dangote Cement brand as it is trustworthy and has the interest of all stakeholders at heart.

Another winner, Adufe Adetunji in his remarks said that Dangote has become a household name in giving back to customers and consumers. According to him, Dangote Cement promised to make 1,000 Nigerians become millionaires and has kept his promise by enabling them to get alerts today.

In Owerri, Imo State, two-star prize winners emerged while a third person went home with a television set. One of the winners at the Owerri prize-giving event, Abua Peter was full of accolades for Dangote Cement for giving to winners the sum of one million naira as star prize, adding that the money is handy in alleviating the hardship caused by COVID-19 scourge.

Speaking to journalists at the ceremony held in Port Harcourt, one of the star prize winners, Edet Udeme said winning one million naira in the promo is a dream come true as he has been using Dangote Cement in his construction projects. According to him, he will continue to buy Dangote Cement products as the company keeps to its promise.

Earlier in his remarks, National Sales Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Adeyemi Fajobi stated that Dangote remains the best in the building of structures, urging contractors and other professionals in the building sector to insist on the brand. The promo, he said, is part of the company’s strategies of giving back to its teeming customers for their faithfulness.

Funmi Sanni, Marketing Director, Dangote Cement Plc in her remarks described the ceremonies as events organized to honour the esteemed winners who are also customers and consumers. She added that Dangote Cement values the consumers who are the end users of cement products.