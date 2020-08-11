Ondo Guber: Ajayi’s Defection Won’t Affect PDP’s Fortune, Says Party

James Sowole in Akure

The Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the exit of the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, would not have any effect on the prospects of the party in the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

The state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kennedy Peretei, stated this in a statement, saying the PDP remains solid, strong and more determined than ever to win the forthcoming governorship elections with Eyitayo Jegede, who he said is a credible and competent candidate.

He said: “The PDP in Ondo State has received the exit of the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, from the party.

“As a party, we have not received his letter of resignation, but we wish him well in his political journey.

“The action of the deputy governor showed that he is a desperate politician.

Ajayi has abused the welcome and privilege accorded him by our party supporters during his brief stay in the party.

“In the days to come, it will dawn on him that he has squandered whatever was remaining in his goodwill with this decision.”