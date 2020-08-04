NNPC Mourns as Former GMD, Dawha Passes On

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

A former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Joseph Dawha, is dead.

A statement issued yesterday by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, said Dawha, died after a brief illness.

The statement said the NNPC GMD, Mallam Mele Kyari, expressed shock over the sudden death of Dawha who was the 16th head of the corporation.

Kyari said that NNPC family gravely mourned the death of the former GMD, who he noted, provided astute leadership and made immense contributions to the progress of corporation.

He described Dawha’s death as a great loss to not only the NNPC but also Nigeria as a whole.

The late Dawha was GMD of NNPC between August, 2014 and August, 2015.