If El-Rufai Does Not Go, Kaduna Will Not Grow!

On August 8, 2012, Nasir El-Rufai, now the Governor of Kaduna state, asked then President Goodluck Jonathan to resign over the spate of insecurity facing Nigeria. His words were as follows: “If he cannot do the job for which he was elected to do, he should consider going home.”

At the time that he spoke, Nigeria was the fourth most terrorised nation in the world. Now, fast forward to today. Nasir El-Rufai is now Governor of Kaduna state, and his mentor, Muhammadu Buhari is currently President of Nigeria. Yet, despite this dream team, Nigeria is more insecure today.

According to the Global Terrorism Index, whereas Nigeria was the fourth most terrorised nation under Jonathan, we are today the third most terrorised nation on Earth, with the epicentre of insecurity now the Northeast and Kaduna state.

The El-Rufai who once asked then President Jonathan to resign is today singing a new tune as Kaduna state’s internal security collapses all around him.

Kaduna state, under Nasir El-Rufai is now the worst place on Earth to be a Christian. Human life has become so cheap in Kaduna to the extent that some people now say ‘only 40 people died today’. In Kaduna, if you want to be busy, go into the grave digging business.

And the sad thing is that this imp of a man went on national television to boast that he paid Fulani pastoralists to stop killing. Where on Earth does that happen? That a government will pay people suspected of killing, and expect them to stop killing. If El-Rufai does not go, Kaduna’s insecurity will not end!

Ironically, this man who now pays and pampers killer herdsmen, tweeted as follows on Friday, April 26, 2013:

“Any society that responds to crimes by forgiving and bribing the criminals will inevitably create large contingents of criminal waanabes….”

Today, this uber hypocrite has admitted paying herdsmen who kill Kaduna people, while his mentor, President Buhari, is rehabilitating ‘repentant’ Boko Haram. And, they are positioning El-Rufai for 2023. So that we can be killed like Southern Kaduna people? God forbid!

Look at the energy that Nasir El-Rufai put towards fighting for Lamido Sanusi when he was dethroned (because Sanusi gave him juicy contracts as CBN Governor). If El-Rufai had applied that same energy towards stopping the killings in Southern Kaduna, those killings would have been history.

And the sad thing is that El-Rufai went on air to accuse Christian leaders of being behind the killings (so they are killing Christians?) so they could get overseas funding. God bless Chamberlain Usoh of Channels TV who asked him a simple question -“do you have proof?” The shameless El-Rufai responded NO!

Only in Nigeria can such a monster have risen to be Governor. People under your care are being slaughtered. You offer no assistance or protection to them, rather, you accuse the victims of being the aggressors. What did Nigeria do to deserve such leaders?

Let me just say that I do not have any more patience with all these pray for Southern Kaduna hashtags. To me, it is now an irritant. Pray, pray, pray! Is that all we will do? Self-defence is a Universal Human Right. Read Nehemiah 4:17 “with one hand they worked at construction, and with the other held a weapon.”

David prayed then gathered his weapon to defend Israel from Goliath. These herdsmen are our Goliaths. Do not attack them. Do not go on the offensive. Do not provoke them. But if they attack you, I, Reno Omokri, say DEFEND YOURSELVES! To do otherwise is to commit suicide!

Read Buhari and Nasir El-Rufai! Self-defence is a universal human right. I am prepared to commit time and money to the self-defence of oppressed people in Nigeria. Not aggression. Not attack. Not offence.

Herdsmen that come to kill Southern Kaduna people must be met bullet for bullet, fire for fire, force for force. Suicide is not a Christian virtue! Is it only prayer we will pray until herdsmen kill our people in Southern Kaduna one by one?

I see people asking El-Rufai to do something. The El-Rufai that admitted to giving herdsmen money after they killed? Are you okay? Like asking satan to stop demons!

This is a man who has never hidden his bias against Christians. Nasir El-Rufai, a calculating and vindictive liar, who insulted Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour, in a tweet on January 27, 2013, (imagine if I had insulted Prophet Mohammed SAW). Nasir El-Rufai was also described as a “pathological” liar by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who he worked under. There is no way the same El-Rufai will not be partial in the matter of the ongoing killing of Southern Kaduna people by herdsmen.

Muhammadu Buhari of the 97% versus 5% fame is just as bad as El-Rufai. Between the two of them and their cabal, they have created so much imbalance in our armed forces as to render the Nigerian military an Egyptian-style Muslim Brotherhood!

Why are there killings in Southern Kaduna? Because nations become unstable when equals are treated unequally. Under Muhammadu Buhari, the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary are headed by Northern Muslim men, as are the heads of the Ministry of Defence, Army, Airforce, Police, NSA, DMI, EFCC, DSS, DIA, NPS, NCS, NIS, NIA. Where is the balance?

President Buhari told the World Bank to “focus your development in Northern Nigeria”. This is a sectional President. His budgets are imbalanced in favour of the North. The Federal Government is so lopsided in favour of the North that even Northerners are complaining about it.

And Nasir El-Rufai has been Muhammadu Buhari’s chief validator and ass licker. To expect justice for the people of Southern Kaduna while this duo hold sway is to expect truth from the devil!

As for you sitting pretty in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Enugu and saying that what is happening in Southern Kaduna is a case of ‘Gambari pa Fulani, ko l’ejo ninu!’, don’t worry. When they have finished the ethnic cleansing in Southern Kaduna, it will be your turn!

Sometimes I get so weak by the behaviour of Southern Nigerians. How can you see video evidence of the daily slaughter of tens of people in Southern Kaduna, yet what you want to discuss on social media is who has the biggest buttocks on #BBNaija? Are we so shallow as a people that all we want to discuss is how fallow a woman’s behind is while our brothers and sisters in Southern Kaduna are being buried in shallow graves?

Look at Oby Ezekwesili. If the quantum of killings in Southern Kaduna had occurred under Jonathan, she would have been all over the place. But because it is happening under Buhari, she is as timid as a mouse. Especially after El-Rufai’s son exposed her as a ‘beggar with receipt.’

