Akpororo Endorsed as FIL Brand Ambassador

By Rebecca Ejifoma

Nigeria’s popular ace comedian and gospel vocalist, Jephthar Bowoto, popularly known as Akpororo, has become the brand ambassador of Fedan Investment Limited (FIL), owners and manufacturers of electrical and mobile phone accessories.

Speaking at the endorsement in Ojo, Lagos, the firm’s General Manager, Joel Agba expressed that it became imperative for the company to maintain its top position and standard in the electrical and mobile phone accessories market locally and internationally.

He stated that it was the company’s penchant to spice up their essence by adding a new member on board to spread the gospel of the FIL range of products across the globe with a touch of his undiluted anointing.

The Chairman and Managing Director of FIL, Stephen Chinemelum, expounded the company’s several plans to regain its glory days before their consumers.

“Quality is important to us. That is why we have made Akpororo, a man filled with anointing, brand ambassador to represent us out there. We intend to maintain our position as electronic dealers in Nigeria and West Africa generally”.

Reacting to his new appointment, Akpororo stated his readiness, zeal and commitment to push the brand to the next level.

“We are here to work. I think the brand saw something in me and came for me. I am equally excited to have been selected. We are going to do our best by pushing the brand to the next level.”

Not minding the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, the ace comedian promised to use social media, his voice, and his knees at night.

“With the followership of over two million fans on social media, I will use my social media, voice, and prayer at night to do the work,” he chuckled.

FIL, with outlets in Nigeria and West Africa, deals in electronics like Bluetooth devices, extensions, power banks, chargers and a handful of other electronics for homes, offices, and individual use.