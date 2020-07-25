NEMA Releases Official Portrait of DG

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has released the official portrait of its Director-General, Air Vice-Marshal Muhammadu A. Muhammed (rtd), who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on 30th April 2020.

The DG formally assumed duties on 5th May 2020 and has since begun to put in place modalities and processes essential to properly position the agency to effectively and efficiently deliver on its statutory mandates vis-a-vis disaster prevention, preparedness, mitigation and response in Nigeria.

Muhammed comes with a wealth of experience serving in various capacities in the Nigerian Air Force and public service, including as Chief of Policy and Plans at the Nigerian Airforce before his retirement.

He holds a BSc in Political Science/MSc in Strategic Studies and is decorated with the medals of General Service Star, Pass Staff College and Fellow Defence College among others.