Malami, Take Nothing for Granted!

Since the arrest and detention of the suspended Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, there’s been a seeming but aggressive pushback to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who caused the petition that dented Magu’s career to be written.

However, in almost equal measure, some of the allegations against Malami are also damning, which means there are unrestrained move to undo each other, more so with the embarrassment that has so far attended the ongoing trial of the former EFCC boss.

This is why Malami cannot afford to take anything for granted. This phase may not slide over if that’s what he’s thinking. With corruption now redefining an administration that set out to wrestle the scourge of graft, attempts to play down any more allegations of sleaze would only further diminish its rating, locally and globally.

And now that’s clear corruption is desperately fighting back from all corners, the allegations against Malami are as grave as those against Magu. Although Magu is the one confronting his mountain, whether now or later, Malami’s time might come and should not come to him unprepared.